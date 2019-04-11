Keeping mum. Wendy Williams did not address her divorce from husband Kevin Hunter on the first episode of the Wendy Williams Show since the split, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly.

In fact, according to guest Carol Durham, the mood at the taping, which was filmed hours after the papers were served to Hunter, 46, on Thursday, April 11, was downright celebratory. “The show taping was wonderful,” she gushed to Us. “I had a great time! It was like a party.”

The Philadelphia native told Us that though the former DJ, 54, did not discuss her marriage struggles, she did name drop her estranged spouse.

“She did mention Kevin. She was talking about when she first had her son and how her husband was taking pictures,” Durham said, noting that Williams referred to her ex by the name, “Big Kev.”

Earlier in the day, the Ask Wendy author gave an audience member marriage advice for dealing with mothers-in-law.

“I’ve got to tell you this right now. I will tell you very stiff. You are 25 years old, too young to be getting married anyway, but OK,” Williams said. “Marriage is for real. You want it to be forever, you want to make sure you have the right guy. He’s got to man up and stop being a boy. Watch him.”

She also foreshadowed her divorce on the Wednesday, April 10, show, forgoing her wedding ring for one in the shape of a flower.

Us confirmed that the former DJ filed for divorce from her husband of more than 21 years on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

A source told Us earlier this month that the duo were on the rocks following rumors that the television producer had fathered a baby with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson on March 25. The source noted that Hunter “wanted to separate so that they would be free to live their own lives.”

The insider added that Williams had previously been opposed to splitting up. “Wendy has begged Kevin to stay with her,” the confidante told Us. “It’s been a very long, sad, vicious cycle.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

