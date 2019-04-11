Covering up the truth? Wendy Williams acted as if things were A-OK in her relationship with husband Kevin Hunter in the weeks before she filed for divorce.

The Wendy Williams Show host, 54, took a two-month hiatus from her talk show due to health concerns. Upon her return in March, she immediately squashed rumors about her marriage amid reports that her husband’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, was pregnant. “We’re spending time as a family, the Hunters,” she told her audience. “You know, I’m Wendy Hunter.”

Later in the episode, Williams addressed the cheating allegations. “I want to shout out to my husband. I am still wearing my ring,” she noted. “When you’ve been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years … we know each other. He is my best friend, my lover. He’s all this and he’s all that.”

The talk show host went on to slam rumors that her relationship was headed toward trouble. “I know what you’ve been saying and I know what the streets have been talking about. … I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said. “Anybody who has been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. And don’t ask me about mine until you see [my wedding ring] gone — it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”

However, Williams stepped out sans sparkler during the Thursday, April 11, episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Hours later, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that she filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years. The estranged couple share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr.

The Ask Wendy author, who revealed in March that she had been living in a sober house, was reportedly hospitalized last month for an alcohol relapse. The crisis occurred shortly after Hunter’s alleged mistress, Hudson, welcomed a baby.

Watch the video above to revisit Williams’ most cryptic quotes ahead of her divorce filing.

