Move over, Mike Sorrentino! Wendy Williams has a situation. The TV host opened her show on Friday, April 12, by revealing to her audience that she’s going through “a situation.” The episode was taped only hours after the news broke that Williams, 54, had filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter.

“Honey, I have got a situation going on. We’ve got to get this show done quickly,” she said during Friday’s Wendy Williams Show, which was taped on Thursday, April 11. “My ankles and my feet are swelling as we speak. … This here is embarrassing.”

On Wednesday, April 10, the Ask Wendy author filed for divorce from Hunter, 46, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The papers were served to the TV producer the next morning while he was at the studio where Williams tapes her syndicated show, a source told Us Weekly.

While she did open up about her foot “situation,” Williams did not bring up the divorce news. “The show taping was wonderful. I had a great time; it was like a party,” guest Carol Durham, who was at the second taping on Thursday, told Us.

The couple’s split came one month after Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a daughter, although Hunter has not confirmed he is the father. Williams’ friends and family have rallied around her during this time, showing her nothing but support.

“Wendy has a huge support system comprised of her staff, industry colleagues and family,” an insider revealed to Us. “This could be the best thing that’s ever happened to her personally and professionally. She finally woke up.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us that Hunter “wanted to separate so that they would be free to live their own lives.” However, Williams “begged Kevin to stay with her.” The pair, who married in 1997, share one son, 18-year-old Kevin Jr.

