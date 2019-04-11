Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, was spotted carrying groceries for his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, days before news of the divorce broke.

Us Weekly exclusively obtained pictures of Hunter, 46, carrying groceries into the massage therapist’s New Jersey home on Sunday, April 7. The television producer wore navy shorts and a black puffy vest as he carried one paper bag filled with recently purchased goods. The massage therapist, for her part, held one paper and one plastic bag in each hand. She wore blue sweatpants, a long-sleeve blue shirt and a neutral fur-covered vest.

According to an onlooker who spotted the pair at a local Whole Foods on Sunday: “They seemed at ease.”

A source confirmed to Us on Thursday, April 11, that Williams, 54, filed for divorce from her husband one day prior. The news of the couple’s split comes amid years of cheating allegations. In September 2017, Hunter was photographed spending time with Hudson in New Jersey, but Williams told viewers not to “believe the hype.”

The speculation picked up again in late March after reports that Hudson gave birth surfaced. A second insider later confirmed to Us that she “recently” had to her first child with Hunter. While the Wendy Williams Show host has not publicly commented on her estranged husband’s new baby, she once confessed that she would leave him if he got another woman pregnant.

Williams wrote in her 2001 book, Wendy’s Got The Heat: “The only thing that would make me walk out for good is if he lied about anything – if he was in love, if she was just as successful at what she does as I am in my career, if she had his baby.”

While the comedian said she would walk out on Hunter for cheating, another source previously told Us that it was the latter who “has wanted to separate so that they would be free to live their own lives.” The insider told Us earlier this month: “Wendy has begged Kevin to stay with her. It’s been a very long, sad, vicious cycle.”

The Ask Wendy author, who has been staying in a sober living facility for the past several months, and Hunter tied the knot in November 1997 and share son Kevin Jr., 18.

