Using her personal struggles for the greater good. Wendy Williams released a public service announcement for those fighting addiction on Friday, April 5, in the wake of her on-air admission that she has been living in a sober house.

In the clip, which was released to support the T.R.U.S.T. and Hunter Foundation, the latter of which was cofounded with husband Kevin Hunter, the talk show host, 54, promotes the organization’s newly launched 24-hour hotline, which provides resources to drug addicts and substance abusers.

“If you’re an addict or a substance abuser, don’t be shamed,” Williams said in the video. “Help is here, for you, or a family member, or a loved one. Don’t be ashamed — there is hope. I’m living proof.”

According to a press release obtained by Us Weekly, the hotline has already received 10,000 calls in three weeks.

The Ask Wendy author announced the service during the March 19 episode of the Wendy Williams Show, in which she also revealed her own recent struggles with sobriety. “For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she told viewers.

Williams said that she had visited “several meetings” in the tri-state area to engage with others also looking for help. “After I finish my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family,” she said. “They hog the TV and watch soccer, we talk and read and talk and read. and then I get bored with them. Doors are locked by 10 p.m. Lights out by 10 p.m. So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling, and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth.”

The former DJ has been struggling in the wake of Hunter’s alleged infidelity with Sharina Hudson, who reportedly gave birth to her first child with the TV producer, 47, on March 25.

One day prior to the news, the fashion designer was reportedly hospitalized after checking herself out of her sober living facility and was allegedly found intoxicated by members of her team.

A source told Us earlier this week that Williams and Hunter are on shaky ground and may split after 21 years of marriage, noting that Hunter “has wanted to separate so that they would be free to live their own lives.”

The TV personality, however, has fought to stay together, with the source adding: “Wendy has begged Kevin to stay with her. It’s been a very long, sad, vicious cycle.”

