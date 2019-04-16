Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, broke his silence on the former couple’s split on Tuesday, April 16, less than a week after the talk show host revealed she had filed for divorce.

“28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” Hunter, 46, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.”

He continued: “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

Williams, 54, filed for divorce on Wednesday, April 10, and served Hunter papers the following morning. They were married for nearly 22 years and share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time,” Williams’ personal rep told Us at the time. “Kevin is supportive of Wendy, and they are working through this process together.”

Most recently, reports surfaced that Hunter had been dating a woman named Sharina Hudson, who recently welcomed a daughter. Hunter has not commented on claims that he is the father.

In pictures exclusively obtained by Us shortly after news of their split, Hunter could be seen carrying groceries into the massage therapist’s New Jersey home days before he was served divorce papers. An onlooker told Us the twosome “seemed at ease” as they shopped at a local Whole Foods store.

The former couple’s relationship has been plagued by cheating claims for years. Leading up to their split, Williams had been residing in a sober living facility. She revealed on the Monday, April 15, episode of her morning talk show that she would be moving out of the home.

An insider told Us that Williams’ staff at the Wendy Williams Show is “relieved” about the divorce.

“It’s like a weight lifted off everyone’s shoulders,” the source explained. “Kevin’s toxicity was dragging everyone down. … While the future is somewhat unclear, what is clear is that Wendy has a huge support system comprised of her staff, industry colleagues and family.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!