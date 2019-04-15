Sounds like she’s doin’ good! Wendy Williams opened up about how she’s coping just days after filing for divorce from husband of nearly 22 years Kevin Hunter. During the Monday, April 15, broadcast of The Wendy Williams Show, the host revealed she spent time with family and friends over the weekend – and that she’s leaving the sober house.

“I had a really good weekend. I got together with my girls. I told you, I have my sober friends. I have six of them that are really good – two of them are my sponsors,” the Ask Wendy author, 54, said during the broadcast. “They came over to the sober house this weekend!”

She then said she was “moving out of the sober house in just a few days,” and that soon it will be, “Wendy on her own!”

“I have to tell you, you know I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I plan for myself and my son,” the New Jersey native added, noting that she was very thankful for her time in the sober house. “It’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me. … Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on, has helped me sort out every single compartment of my life. I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever.”

Williams filed for divorce from the TV producer, 46, on Wednesday, April 10, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The news came less than a month after she tearfully revealed on air that she was living in the facility.

“You know Kevin and I have The Hunter Foundation for the good of the people. We recently launched our 888-5 HUNTER number for those of you caught up in the struggle of addiction,” she said during the March 19 episode. “Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house. When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you – two hours a day or [so], to take care of my body.”

While the Wendy’s Got the Heat author has not directly commented on the news of her filing, the staff of the show feels “relieved” by the news, a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s like a weight lifted off everyone’s shoulders,” the source noted. “Kevin’s toxicity was dragging everyone down. … While the future is somewhat unclear, what is clear is that Wendy has a huge support system comprised of her staff, industry colleagues and family.”

Williams and Hunter, who share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr., have fought back against infidelity rumors over the years. Most recently, reports surfaced that he had been dating a woman named Sharina Hudson, who “recently” welcomed a daughter. Hunter has not commented on claims that he is the father.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!