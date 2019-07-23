Wendy Williams Breaks Down, Says She Won’t Reconcile With Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter: ‘Girl, No’

Thank you, next. Wendy Williams revealed she is moving on from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter — and she has no intention of reconciling their marriage.

Williams, 55, opened up about her life post-Hunter, 46, in a recent interview. She attempted to detail how she is “going through a situation” with her family on “The Karen Hunter Show,” on Tuesday, July 23, but she broke down in tears. Host Karen Hunter asked about the “chance” of reconciliation between the former couple. However, Williams quickly replied “No, don’t ask! No!”

“Girl, no. Don’t ask,” she said. “I know what you’re saying, but my family is good, and we’ll always be family.”

Before this, Williams grew emotional when the radio host asked whether the daytime television personality has “changed out the credit cards and the back accounts.” She also questioned Williams about whether she intended to change her last name.

“No, my name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name and you can’t take away 20 [years] … Don’t make me cry,” Williams said as she teared up. She then responded, “Next,” to move onto the next question.

Williams was also asked who she was after her messy split with the television producer. The Ask Wendy author revealed she is currently “happy” and “healthy.”

“I am at peace with the world and everyone around me,” Williams continued. “The cops aren’t protecting me, so I learn how to run. You know what I’m saying? You don’t want to get splashed in the face.”

Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin in April after 21 years of marriage. The former couple share 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. When news of their separation broke, the star’s rep exclusively told Us Weekly that “Kevin is supportive of Wendy, and they are working through this process together.”

Their split followed speculation that Williams’ estranged spouse fathered a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. He has not confirmed nor denied the rumors, but Williams told TMZ in June that he “had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years.”

Despite her emotional appearance on “The Karen Hunter Show” on Tuesday, Williams is currently dating someone new. Earlier this month, she revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that she is seeing a doctor in his 50s who has adult children.

“I’m not on the market anymore. I’m not in love. I don’t know how I’m doing,” she said at the time. “I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about.”

