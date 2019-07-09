Off the hook. Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., had his assault case dismissed after allegedly attacking his father, Kevin Hunter Sr.

A source close to the Emmy nominee’s estranged husband confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that the legal battle came to a resolution at a New Jersey courthouse on Tuesday, July 9. Kevin Sr. ultimately chose not to pursue charges against his son.

The 18-year-old first appeared before a judge on June 25 when he plead not guilty to all charges. The Essex County Family Court previously noted to Us that Kevin Jr. “was arrested and charged with assault.”

The assault case stemmed from a reported physical altercation that occurred between the father and son pair in a New Jersey parking lot in May. The apparent attack resulted in the local police arriving at the scene after William’s only child allegedly lashed out at his father over an argument regarding his parents’ recent public split.

On April 10, the 54-year-old daytime host filed for divorce from her longtime love, 46, after 21 years of marriage. News of their split surfaced shortly after the TV producer’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a child. While Kevin Sr. has yet to confirm the paternity of the child, the Ask Wendy author told TMZ in June that her “husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years … where I was cooped up only to be a show pony.”

During the Monday, July 8, episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the television personality revealed that she has started dating someone new. “I’m not on the market anymore,” Williams revealed to viewers. “I’m not in love. I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about.”

Williams shared that her new flame is a doctor who has “been married” before and has adult children. She also noted that “when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work.”

