Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., pleaded not guilty in the assault case involving his dad, Kevin Hunter Sr., TMZ reports.

The 18-year-old appeared in court on Tuesday, June 25, to enter his plea. He wore an untucked white button-down shirt while standing alongside his attorney. Williams, 54, and Kevin Sr., 46, were reportedly advised to wait in a car outside the courthouse as their son appeared before the judge.

The prosecutor requested more time to “review factors in the case,” and predicted that it would be resolved at the next hearing, according to TMZ.

The Hunters were involved in a physical altercation in a New Jersey parking lot on May 22, prompting police to respond to their family’s home later in the day. Kevin Jr. allegedly punched his father in the nose during an argument about Kevin Sr.’s divorce from Williams.

The Essex County Family Court confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that Kevin Jr. “was arrested and charged with assault.” Kevin Sr. later addressed the incident, telling TMZ, “I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear.”

The Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce from the TV producer on April 10 after more than 21 years of marriage. Their separation came weeks after Kevin Sr.’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby girl. He has not confirmed rumors that he is the father.

Williams has since started casually dating, though she denied reports that she has a new boyfriend. “Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years … where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life,” she told TMZ earlier this month after being spotted out and about on numerous occasions with North Carolina native Marc Tomblin, a 27-year-old convicted felon.

Through it all, the Emmy nominee, who battled addiction early on in her career, has been trying to stay sober. “Wendy is not in a good place,” a source recently told Us exclusively. “Friends close to her are worried she’s spiraling out of control.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Williams and Kevin Sr. for comment.

