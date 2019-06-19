Wendy Williams Is ‘Not in a Good Place’ on Her Journey to Sobriety

Wendy Williams has seen better days. In the midst of her divorce from Kevin Hunter, the talk show host is struggling on her journey to sobriety.

“Wendy is not in a good place,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Friends close to her are worried she’s spiraling out of control.”

After taking a two-month hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show earlier this year, the 54-year-old announced that she had been living in a sober house and had a 24-hour sober coach. “Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here [on TV],” she told viewers on March 19.

Six days after her candid on-air confession, Williams — who overcame a decade-long battle with cocaine addiction during her time as a radio host — reportedly relapsed on alcohol and was taken to a local hospital to sober up. She returned to work the next morning, telling fans, “I feel wonderful.”

The Emmy nominee suffered another setback in April when she filed for divorce from her husband of more than 21 years, Hunter, after his rumored mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a baby girl. The TV producer, 46, has not confirmed that he is the father. He shares 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. with Williams.

Hunter was ousted as an executive producer on Williams’ syndicated talk show in the wake of her divorce filing. She later dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the nonprofit organization that the pair launched in 2014 to support recovering addicts. “Wendy Williams has been, and remains, committed to helping others in the struggles of life,” the Ask Wendy author’s rep said in a May 22 statement, while Hunter vowed to start “a new foundation in the near future to continue the important mission in helping those struggling.”

Williams has been spotted out and about with North Carolina native Marc Tomblin, a 27-year-old convicted felon, in recent weeks. She denied that they are dating, telling TMZ she is having “no strings attached fun.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!