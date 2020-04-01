Rachel Bloom Gives Birth, Welcomes Her 1st Child With Husband Dan Gregor

Taking on a new role! Rachel Bloom gave birth amid the coronavirus pandemic, welcoming her first child with her husband, Dan Gregor.

“She’s here. She’s home,” the actress, 32, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, April 1, along with a photo of her new baby.

“Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives,” she continued. “As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you.”

The comedian concluded with a joke: “Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina.”

Bloom revealed her pregnancy news in September after winning a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. “I’m pregnant!” the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum told members of the press backstage at the time. “So, that’s what’s next for me. I might as well do it at an Emmy press conference. I was going to post an Instagram, [but] … I’m three months pregnant. So, I get to tell my child that she was with me when this happened, which is really f–king cool!”

The Los Angeles native went on to say that she wasn’t planning on slowing down career-wise after becoming a mom and had “more fun stuff in the works.” She explained, “I have a tour right now called, ‘What Am I Going to Do With My Life Now?’ Because the question I get asked is, ‘What are you going to do with your life now?’ [I’ll] hopefully write more Emmy-winning songs. But even if don’t win, I’ll love them just the same.”

Bloom kept her baby bump covered at the time in a pink gown with fluttering sleeves and a slit.

The Golden Globe winner debuted her bare budding belly three months later with an Instagram mirror selfie. “Was gonna use the caption, ‘Does this baby make me look fat?’ but a quick Google search showed me that thousands of other women have already figured out this pun,” she captioned the social media upload. “Once again, I truly have nothing new to say about pregnancy. Anyway, here’s my uterus.”

She and the How I Met Your Mother producer were already proud pet parents before their little one’s arrival. The couple, who wed in January 2015, have a dog named Wiley.

“About 10 years ago we met this little lady,” the Most Likely to Murder star captioneda photo with her pooch in January. “We’ve always said her birthday was January 1, 2010, even though we have no hard facts to back that up. Regardless, Happy 10thish birthday, Wiley.”