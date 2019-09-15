



Oh, what a night! Rachel Bloom accepted her first-ever Emmy Award on Saturday, September 14 — and used the joyous occasion to announce that she is pregnant and expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband Dan Gregor.

“I’m pregnant!” the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum, 32, told reporters backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, after claiming the honor for outstanding original music and lyrics. “So, that’s what’s next for me. I might as well do it at an Emmy press conference. I was going to post an Instagram, [but] … I’m three months pregnant.”

Bloom added: “So, I get to tell my child that she was with me when this happened, which is really f–king cool!”

The Most Likely to Murder actress wed the How I Met Your Mother producer in January 2015. Gregor was on hand as his wife shared the happy news of their growing family.

“My husband takes great pictures,” Bloom captioned a candid photo of herself holding the coveted Emmy Award on Saturday night.

Bloom and Gregor are already proud pet parents of a dog named Wiley, who often graces the songwriter’s Instagram page. “Wiley is actively afraid of the Emmy,” Bloom wrote alongside a snap of the little pup running away from her award while in bed following her win.

As Bloom gears up for motherhood, she’s not slowing things down career-wise. The Los Angeles native opened up about some of her upcoming ventures with reporters at the Emmys, saying she’s got “more fun stuff” in the works.

“I have a tour right now called, ‘What Am I Going to Do With My Life Now?’” Bloom said. “Because the question I get asked is, ‘What are you going to do with your life now?’ Hopefully write more Emmy***-winning songs. But even if don’t win, I’ll love them just the same.”

