By
Rachel Bloom Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Dan Gregor
Rachel Bloom arrives at night one of the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Television on September 14, 2019.


Oh, what a night! Rachel Bloom accepted her first-ever Emmy Award on Saturday, September 14 — and used the joyous occasion to announce that she is pregnant and expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband Dan Gregor.

“I’m pregnant!” the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum, 32, told reporters backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, after claiming the honor for outstanding original music and lyrics. “So, that’s what’s next for me. I might as well do it at an Emmy press conference. I was going to post an Instagram, [but] … I’m three months pregnant.”

Bloom added: “So, I get to tell my child that she was with me when this happened, which is really f–king cool!”

Rachel Bloom and Dan Gregor arrive at the Patron of the Artists Awards, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA on November 8. 2018.

The Most Likely to Murder actress wed the How I Met Your Mother producer in January 2015. Gregor was on hand as his wife shared the happy news of their growing family.

“My husband takes great pictures,” Bloom captioned a candid photo of herself holding the coveted Emmy Award on Saturday night.

Bloom and Gregor are already proud pet parents of a dog named Wiley, who often graces the songwriter’s Instagram page. “Wiley is actively afraid of the Emmy,” Bloom wrote alongside a snap of the little pup running away from her award while in bed following her win.

As Bloom gears up for motherhood, she’s not slowing things down career-wise. The Los Angeles native opened up about some of her upcoming ventures with reporters at the Emmys, saying she’s got “more fun stuff” in the works.

“I have a tour right now called, ‘What Am I Going to Do With My Life Now?’” Bloom said. “Because the question I get asked is, ‘What are you going to do with your life now?’ Hopefully write more Emmy***-winning songs. But even if don’t win, I’ll love them just the same.”

