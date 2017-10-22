Rachel Bloom: What’s in My Bag?

Every bag has a story. For Rachel Bloom, 30, hers began when Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Fridays, 8 p.m.) was picked up by the CW. Co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna (who wrote The Devil Wears Prada screenplay) took Bloom straight to Neiman Marcus’ Prada section to buy a “proper purse.”

The star, wed to screenwriter Dan Gregor, flaunts her pick.

Safety First

“I’ve been carrying pepper spray on my keys ever since I was in college. Still haven’t used it. Thank God.”

Perfect Match

“My husband and I have the same MacBook cover. We’re adorable. That’s my only gadget, the most important.”

What a Pill

“I take this supplement Basis by Elysium Health. I’ve been trying that out ’cause I want to live forever. Maybe I’ll get powers.”

Coming in Handy

“I don’t have loyalty to makeup brands — I try a different mascara every three months — but the only hand lotion I like is Aveeno. I’ve been an Aveeno person since I was a child.”

Dose of Happiness

“Sometimes when I get the Prozac pills, they’re a capsule with powder, and one came open in my bag. I think I tweeted, ‘If anyone needs to feel happy, just run their finger along the bottom of my bag!’”

What else is inside Bloom’s bag? A Prada robot wallet; a Bandolier case in EMMA Metallic Bronze; an iPhone 7; a Macbook Air with an iBenzer hard cover case in blue; a Kate Spade pretzel keychain; Apple wireless earbuds; a Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask; green Smoke x Mirrors sunglasses; a Chapstick in Sun Defense; a Benefit Roller Lash Mascara; a 20 dollar bill; a Manhattan Beach Public Library card; a Crazy-Ex Girlfriend script; crumpled papers; tons of bobby pins; hair ties; lots of keys attached to a Museum of Broken Relationships keychain that reads “Never Read The Comments”; a multi-day pill case; NAC; Nature Made’s Fish Oil; Solgar’s Evening Primrose Oil; a dog poop bag; a Staples hard cover note bad in black and a Bic pen.

