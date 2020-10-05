Welcome to parenthood! Arianny Celeste announced on Saturday, October 3, that she and Taylor King had welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Raiden.

“One week ago, you changed our lives forever, for the better!” the UFC star, 34, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I can’t help but think you’re the cutest … even your poopy face! Just me or do all parents feel the same?”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Celeste was pregnant and due on September 28. “My mom for some reason asked me to take a pregnancy test,” the Las Vegas native exclusively told Us at the time. “[Moms] always seem to know. I went to the store and got two tests and sure enough, I was pregnant. I couldn’t wait, so I called my boyfriend immediately even though he was working at the time.”

The pregnant star “wasn’t sick or nauseous” in her first trimester. “I crave fruit and meat. I’m not usually a meat eater and I stick to a mostly vegan diet, but during pregnancy I’ve given in to occasionally eating things like In-N-Out or pizza,” she added.

The Overhaulin’ cohost prepared for her little one’s arrival by “reading every book possible … from what to eat, how to sleep train and hypnobirthing.” She explained, “I want to be as informed as possible to have a harmonious journey with my baby. I’m determined to focus on the wonderful [and] empowering experience of birthing life to my first child.”

Celeste felt “safe yet confident” while pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, she shared with Us. “I plan on a hospital birth with my boyfriend. His energy is so calming.”

Following her pregnancy announcement, the then-mom-to-be began documenting her baby bump progress via Instagram, from 4th of July celebrations to beach outings.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life! I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division,” she captioned a topless photo in June. “In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and most of all faith. Through all of this chaos, you have helped me to remain strong and grounded. You are already loved soooooo much!! I can’t wait to meet you my baby!”