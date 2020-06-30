Baby bump debut! Arianny Celeste is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Taylor King, Us Weekly confirms.

The UFC star, 34, is due on September 28 and has yet to find out the sex of her baby-to-be. The Las Vegas native found out about her pregnancy in January and has felt “a mix of nervousness and excitement” ever since.

“My mom for some reason asked me to take a pregnancy test,” Celeste tells Us. “[Moms] always seem to know. I went to the store and got two tests and sure enough, I was pregnant. I couldn’t wait, so I called my boyfriend immediately even though he was working at the time.”

Since then, the model has been “reading every book possible” ahead of their little one’s arrival.

“From what to eat, how to sleep train and hypnobirthing, I want to be as informed as possible to have a harmonious journey with my baby,” the mom-to-be adds. “I’m determined to focus on the wonderful [and] empowering experience of birthing life to my first child.”

When it comes to her pregnancy symptoms, Celeste was “super tired” during her first trimester, but got her energy back around week 14. “Thankfully, I wasn’t too sick or nauseous,” she explains. “I crave fruit and meat. I’m not usually a meat eater and I stick to a mostly vegan diet, but during pregnancy I’ve given in to occasionally eating things like In-N-Out or pizza.”

The Overhaulin‘ cohost is looking forward to her hospital birth with her boyfriend’s “calming” energy. “I feel safe, yet confident [during] this scary time,” Celeste says, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, the pregnant star gave a shout-out to her own mom via Instagram, writing, “To my mama, my hero, my strength. I love u. Thank you for being my best friend even when Im not deserving and I act like a lil [s—t]. (Still do sometimes). Happy Mother’s Day, we love you so much.”

Keep scrolling to see Celeste’s maternity shoot, from PDA pictures to solo shots.

With reporting by Brody Brown