The best Below Deck news! Chief stew Hannah Ferrier gave birth to her and her boyfriend Josh’s first child on October 26.

“Madam has arrived!” the reality star, 33, captioned a Monday, November 2, Instagram slideshow. “Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl, Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever.”

Ferrier debuted her baby bump in a June Instagram announcement. “You are already my favorite adventure,” the Bravo personality wrote.

Later that same month, the Aussie told Kate Casey that she was more than halfway through her pregnancy after an “awful” first trimester.

“I was really, really sick,” Ferrier said during the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast episode at the time. “But if the [coronavirus] quarantine is gonna happen at anytime, it worked out really well for me because it was basically like I was staying home being sick … like the rest of the world.”

She felt 100 percent ready for motherhood, the pregnant star went on to tell Bravo’s Daily Dish in June. “People are like, ‘Oh, it’s the hardest thing, and you’ll be so sleep deprived,’” Ferrier explained. “I’m like, I just cannot see it being any harder or any more sleep deprived than a season of Below Deck Med, that’s for sure. If you ever want training to be a mother, then you should probably go and work on a superyacht for a few years, because I think it’ll be a walk in the park compared to that.”

The original cast member called her time on Below Deck “mother training” in a June episode of the show.

“I love kids,” she gushed during a confessional. “There [are] so many, like, amazing, gorgeous moments. But at the same time … they’re really dirty. Putting your sticky little paws everywhere and f–king up my whole interior.”

Ferrier and her boyfriend met when she was “between chair seasons,” she said during the season 5 premiere in 2017. “This is definitely the first relationship that I actually see some longevity and potentially getting married and making babies and having a family.”

Josh was “over the moon” about Ferrier’s pregnancy, she told Daily Dish in June. “He’s so excited.”