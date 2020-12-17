Happy news for the Hansons! Taylor Hanson’s wife, Natalie Hanson, gave birth to their seventh child on December 7.

“Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020,” the Hanson member, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 17. “Seven is a beautiful number.”

The couple revealed in September that they were expecting baby No. 7. “The best kind of unexpected,” Taylor captioned his Instagram announcement at the time. “No. 7 coming this December #2020.”

Natalie shared maternity photos of her own, writing, “Biggest little surprise in a long time. Baby No. 7 coming this December.”

She and the performer started growing their family in 2002, the year they tied the knot in Georgia. In addition to their newborn, the couple are the parents of Jordan, 18, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 12, Wilhelmina, 8, and Claude, 23 months.

The Oklahoma native’s brothers also have big families. Zac Hanson and wife Kathryn Tucker have four kids, while Isaac Hanson and wife Nicole Dufresne have three.

Taylor gushed about the perks of having a “bigger family” in November 2017, telling Today’s Parent: “Everybody develops this innate ability to figure out how to compromise, work with others and realize that the entire world doesn’t revolve around you. It also encourages you to be an individual because you can clearly see your differences from a brother or sister. I see that with my kids: They’re very different, but I see that they love and respect one another.”

He went on to say that his brood was part of “a crew,” which became reality when they went “on the road” with their dad last year.

“Because of the timing of these shows and everything going on with us, we decided now was a great time to stick together and do this as a family,” Natalie wrote via Instagram in June 2019. “So, we are back on the road! Its been awhile since we’ve had the whole crew with us full time and its crazy to think how little they were in years past. Now we have these big kids who are so cool and fun and help out big time. So all you parents of little ones out there, hang in there! It gets awesome!”