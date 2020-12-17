Welcome to the family! T.I. became a grandpa on Tuesday, December 16, when his stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, gave birth to her and Bandhunta Izzy’s first child together.

“Somebody’s missing as you might see,” Pullins’ The Mix cohost Romeo Miller said on the Fox Soul show. “Our girl’s not here because she had the baby! She had the baby this morning. How crazy is that?”

Pullins, 24, debuted her baby bump in an August Instagram post. She captioned the sweet shot with an angel emoji. (Izzy, 23, is already the father of two kids from previous relationships.)

Pullins’ mom, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, defended her daughter’s pregnancy news later that same month. “Zonnique is a very well-rounded woman,” the Xscape member, 45, told The New York Post’s Page Six at the time. “She’s not ‘fast.’ She’s not doing nothing no different than most women or her peers out there. I was not married and I turned out fine. I did not struggle — I was out there getting my money. I mean, I had a baby father but we weren’t married and I lived a great life. Zonnique lived a great life. She did not want for anything.”

As for T.I., 40, the rapper found out about Pullins’ pregnancy in an August episode of her Fox Soul show The Mix and was left speechless.

“Come again?” the Grammy winner asked. “Is this live? I need another drink, please. And a joint. Y’all playing. Where’s your mom at? Y’all bulls–ting me, huh?”

Pullins reassured her stepdad that it “was not a joke,” telling him to “be nice.”

He replied, “I ain’t nobody’s grandad. I’ve been Pop for a long time. I’ll continue to be Pop for the rest of my life.”

The Georgia native went on to call Izzy, whose real name is Israel James, “good people.” Pullins has been dating the “Vibes” rapper for two years.

T.I. made headlines in November when he made controversial comments about his daughter Deyjah’s virginity. The “Whatever You Like” rapper revealed on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast that he took the then-18-year-old on “yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” and the comments left Deyjah “hurt, angry [and] embarrassed.”

She explained during a June T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle episode: “I just don’t really care to be around him right now. I’m not saying he’s a bad parent. … More so, our relationship, I’m going to look at it differently.”