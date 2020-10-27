Maggie Grace Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Brent Bushnell

Welcome to parenthood! Maggie Grace announced on Monday, October 26, that she and her husband, Brent Bushnell, welcomed their first child.

“#WhatImVotingFor,” the Lost alum, 37, captioned an Instagram Story photo of her infant holding her finger.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Grace was pregnant, and she went on to share a photo of her budding belly via Instagram.

“In the midst of these uncertain times, we’ve been blessed with a joyful reminder of what’s most important,” the actress captioned the baby bump debut at the time. “Our first little one will be joining us this summer. Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy. #isolatingbutihavecompany! #saferathomeCA #istayhomefor #letstakecareofeachother #grateful.”

In the social media upload, the pregnant star closed her eyes and cradled her stomach in a lace gown.

She and the Two Bit Circus CEO tied the knot in May 2018 in Ojai, California, a year after their engagement.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official just ahead of their nuptials. “The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman),” Grace captioned the social media upload.

The Ohio native was previously engaged to director Matthew Cooke. In February 2016, Us broke the news of their breakup.

“The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was,” the Taken star wrote of Cooke, 47, a year prior to their split. “Lovers do not finally meet somewhere. They are in each other all along. Rumi Matthew Cooke & I are so excited to share our engagement with you guys! I could not feel more grateful to share my life with this incredible man.”

The model also previously dated her former Lost costar Ian Somerhalder. The former couple remain “very good friends,” Grace told New You magazine in February 2015.

“I haven’t dated too many actors,” the Fear the Walking Dead star went on to say at the time. “I did when I was really young, for a couple of years, but it’s nothing against actors. … You can certainly reconcile schedules with actors but it takes some doing, and I just don’t have that energy.”