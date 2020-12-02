Party of four! Katie Lowes gave birth on November 22 to baby No. 2 with her husband, Adam Shapiro.

“…and just like that, we’re a family of 4!” she captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, December 1, showing her and her husband with their newborn. “Meet our baby Vera Fay Shapiro. Born 11/22. @shappyshaps and I love you, V, get ready for some good times!”

The Scandal alum, 38, shared her pregnancy news in July with an Instagram slideshow of ultrasound appointment selfies. The “Katie’s Crib” podcast host wore a face mask in each photo and held sonograms up to Shapiro via FaceTime.

“We want to share some good news!” the actress wrote at the time. “Baby No. 2 coming November 2020. Adam, Albee, and I are so excited!”

Busy Philipps commented, “I’m so happy,” while Yvonne Strahovski wrote, “Oh my goodness congrats!!”

Lowes and the actor previously welcomed their son, Albee, in October 2017 after suffering a miscarriage. “Baby’s first #Scandal Thursday!” the new mom captioned an Instagram photo of her infant’s toes. “@shappyshaps and I are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We’re happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator.”

The following year, the New York native opened up about her previous pregnancy loss, saying she hoped that other women could “heal” with the help of her story.

“I woke up and the baby was gone and for me — and I wasn’t in pain afterward — but the real pain was mental and it was sh–ty,” Lowes explained during a May 2018 podcast episode. “I think the initial feeling when I found out there was no heartbeat from the doctor in a routine checkup was, like, ‘OK, let’s Olivia Pope the situation. Let’s fix it. Let’s make this schedule. Let’s get to the hospital. Let’s get the dilation and curettage. Let’s get that done. When can I start trying again?’”

The New York University graduate went on to say, “As soon as it set in that I’d had a miscarriage, what happens is you have a major hormonal drop-off.” Lowes was then “massively sad for three months,” but discovered how “resilient as f–k” women are.

She and Shapiro wed in June 2012 in Connecticut.