Family of four! After making Big Brother history in 2016 as the first alums to start a family, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas welcomed baby No. 2!

“Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby. Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well. They are recovering at UCLA,” Villegas, 40, tweeted on Wednesday, November 11. “I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior. No name as of yet!”

The couple were “trying for awhile to have another” child, Reilly, 36, wrote in her Mother’s Day Instagram announcement. “We have a lot to celebrate this year,” the North Carolina native added at the time. “As a mom, it’s my day to celebrate Adora & OMG baby #2!! I can’t believe I’m pregnant!”

Her husband went on to share a photo of their daughter, Adora, 4, holding an ultrasound shot. “We’re having another baby and couldn’t be happier,” the California native captioned the family photo.

The then-pregnant star debuted her bare baby bump the following month at 20 weeks while wearing a bikini. “Swimming in the pool is my fave these days,” Reilly wrote in June. “It tones my arms and legs and I feel weightless. I think swimming is the best pregnancy workout.”

She went on to document her budding belly’s progress on social media, from building her little one’s crib to enjoying a family getaway in Big Sur, California.

While awaiting baby No. 2, the Amazing Race alums made an effort to “do everything fun together” with Adora. Reilly explained in a July Instagram post: “I told Adora the next three months are hers! [We’ll] make lots of memories as a family of three!!!! Like bike riding, beach days, wildlife viewing, camping — basically everything. … I want her to know how important she is to us.”

Adora’s parents met and fell in love on season 12 of BB in 2010. They tied the knot two years later in Los Angeles, welcoming their daughter in 2016.

Reilly said in July 2019 that she and Villegas were “trying to have another baby.” Her sister, Elissa Reilly, told BB alum JC Mounduix at the time: “The TMI is for real. The two of them talking about going and making a baby together. I’m like, vomiting.”