In it together. Brenda Song opened up for the first time about her and Macaulay Culkin’s “very hands-on” parenting dynamic with son Dakota.

“My fiancé and I … don’t have a nanny,” the actress, 33, told The Cut on Monday, January 31. “My mom has been here with us since my son was born. When I was working, [she] would bring Dakota to set so I could breast-feed and see him during the day.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum went on to tell the outlet she and the 41-year-old actor “don’t have the patience to be polite with each other” as new parents.

“Being communicative when you need help is so important,” the California native explained. “Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I’ll be putting my son down and my partner is like, ‘Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.’”

Returning to work, however, was “harder than” Song thought and “took a toll” on the former model.

“I had no idea what I was doing. I went back to work so early,” the Secret Obsession star said of filming Hulu’s Dollface season 2. “I pride myself on always being first on set. So to be like, ‘Hey, I need 20 minutes to pump,’ was difficult. Learning my own boundaries while trying to take care of my son and my family — that was hard. But I had a great support system and knew my son was taken care of. I just had FOMO. Missing those hours with my newborn son, it pains me, but at the end of the day, Mama’s got to put food on the table.”

The Phil of the Future alum concluded that “hopefully” Dakota will grow up to understand her “sacrifices.”

Song and Culkin announced in April 2021 that their baby boy had arrived. Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, January 26, that the pair, who have been dating since 2017, are engaged.

“They are and always have been very in love with each other,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month.

While the couple have kept their relationship under wraps, the Home Alone star did tell Joe Rogan during an August 2018 podcast episode that he planned to “make some babies” with the former Disney Channel star.

“This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing,” the New York native joked during his appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience.”