Lauren Sorrentino’s hands are full! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star doesn’t sugarcoat the highs and lows of working motherhood while raising son Romeo.

“The most challenging part for all working parents … [is that] we’re always doing something,” the reality star, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, March 11, while promoting Skincare by Laurens. “It’s just really [hard] finding the time to schedule things, to make sure you’re kind of everywhere at once. … Thank God that the world went Zoom-friendly [amid the coronavirus pandemic].”

The MTV personality went on to describe her ideal meeting setup, noting that she often has her mother-in-law and 9-month-old son in one room while she works in another. “Thank God for technology,” the New Jersey native gushed.

Despite her busy schedule, the former real estate agent and her husband, Mike Sorrentino, are still planning to expand their family with two more little ones.

“We always said three. We love the number three,” Lauren explained to Us. “It’s, like, a biblical number. I think that’s a lot [of kids], but that could be the goal and we’ll see. Whatever God blesses us with is the best.”

Lauren added that the New York native, 39, has been an “amazing man” to raise Romeo with.

“He just, like, went up another level,” Lauren, who wed the Jersey Shore alum in November 2018, said. “He’s just, like, and amazing person and friend and person and now he’s, like, an amazing dad too. He just got to add one of his best titles to the list.”

The couple are having “the best time” with their baby boy, Lauren went on to say, telling Us, “Our love just grew and became another person. And when you’re in love with your spouse and then you have a baby that you made out of love, it’s like your heart just explodes and you’re never in a bad mood. Like, you’re loving every moment of every day. You’re loving having meals together … [despite the] chaos.”

The duo announced in November 2020 that their first child was on the way after previously suffering a miscarriage. While pregnant with their son, Lauren created her skincare line.

“Skincare is like brushing my teeth. I will never not take care of my skin, morning and night,” she said of Skincare by Laurens, which launched on Tuesday, March 15. “You’ve got to do it, especially if you’re on TV, especially if you’re wearing a lot of makeup. You’ve just got to take care of yourself.”

With reporting by Sydnee Bursik

