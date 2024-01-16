It was all about nostalgia while honoring the best of television at the 2023 Emmys.

To celebrate the 75th annual awards show, the Monday, January 15, ceremony featured iconic cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen beloved shows throughout the decades. All in the Family, Grey’s Anatomy, Ally McBeal, Cheers and Martin alums were just a few groups that received the special treatment. The former castmates appeared on stage together at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on sets meant to mimic those from their iconic shows.

“The core of it is really celebrating television and to honor the shows of yesterday while we honor the shows of today,” Dionne Harmon, an Emmys executive producer, told the Associated Press earlier this month of the choice behind the reunions.

While some casts performed bits, others found different ways to honor their respective series — and shows long past. Natasha Lyonne and Tracee Ellis Ross, for example, joined forces to recreate a famous I Love Lucy scene, while one show left producers having to think outside the box.

Although American Horror Story was set to reunite Murder House stars Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton, the latter was reportedly unable to attend the event at the last minute due to travel issues.

A representative for Britton told Entertainment Weekly on Monday that the actress needed to travel back early to New York for production on the TV miniseries Zero Day due to the forecasted snowstorm reported to hit the East Coast.

Instead, McDermott gave recognition to series creator Ryan Murphy and his anthology series solo, while a mysterious Rubber Man — a figure featured on Murder House and portrayed by Evan Peters — crept around in the background. “Is it me, or does this place seem … haunted? It’s almost, like, somebody’s watching me,” McDermott quipped as he prepared to present the nominees for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

However, once the masked man unzipped the top of his full-body lycra suit, it was revealed to be none other than Emmys host Anthony Anderson. “It’s hard to breathe in these kinds of things. I don’t know how that dude did it in Pulp Fiction,” Anderson joked. “Wait, am I sweating back there? You know Dylan, I thought my butt was bigger till I put on this thing.”

Keep scrolling for all the cast reunions at the 2023 Emmy Awards: