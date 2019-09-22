



Adoring her from afar! Joe Jonas might be performing with the Jonas Brothers in Kansas City while Sophie Turner attends the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t with her in spirit.

The “Cake By the Ocean” crooner, 30, took to Instagram to honor the Game of Thrones actress who has been nominated for her first Emmy Award. Turner, 23, is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO hit, which ended in May after eight seasons.

“I am so proud of you,” Jonas wrote alongside a photo of his love. “You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you!”

Turner reposted the sweet message and wrote: “I love you bubba!”

After her nomination was announced on July 16, the Dark Phoenix star took to her Instagram Story to express her excitement over the nod.

“I’m beyond humbled. I truly never thought that this would ever happen,” she wrote. “This is the best farewell to the show that has been my life for the past 10 years.”

The Jonas Brothers member also celebrated his wife’s achievement with a post on his Instagram Story. “Emmy nominated @sophiet,” he wrote in July. “I’m so incredibly proud of you.”

Turner and Jonas tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in May. The nuptials, which included an Elvis impersonator and Ring Pops instead of wedding bands, occurred hours after the two attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards earlier in the night. In June, the couple held a second, more traditional wedding in France.

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source told Us Weekly in May. “They’re just super happy.”

Turner is nominated in the same category at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards with three of her Game of Thrones costars: Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie. The show is also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Game of Thrones previously won for the category in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

