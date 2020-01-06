Parents’ night out! Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The On Becoming a God in Central Florida star, 37, was a vision in a delicate pink lace Rodarte gown. Plemons, 31, kept it simple in a classic tuxedo and bow tie. Dunst, now a three-time Golden Globe nominee, told E! News how her Globes experience has changed over the years. Dunst was still a child star when she received her first nomination for Interview With the Vampire in 1995.

“I have a child, I’m here with my husband,” the Bring It On alum said on Sunday before heading into the awards ceremony. “We’re treating this as parents’ night out because tomorrow we’re going to New Zealand.”

Dunst and Plemons welcomed their first child together, son Ennis, in May 2018. The toddler made his first public appearance alongside his movie star parents at his mother’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August.

The couple sparked rumors that they secretly tied the knot after referring to each other as “husband” and “wife” at the August event. The actors confirmed their engagement in January 2017.

“Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I have also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work — KiKi or Keeks,” the Friday Night Lights alum gushed during his speech. “Seeing the kind of mother and wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you.”

Despite the affectionate nicknames, the Fargo actress reassured host Jimmy Kimmel during a September appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the pair were still waiting to tie the knot.

“Fiancé, we’re not married yet,” the Melancholia star clarified at the time.

The actress also joked about her son’s unusual name during the same late night show appearance. “I know what Ennis will be called,” Dunst teased. “Come on, you just stick a P in front of it. There’s also anus. That’s not a great one.”

