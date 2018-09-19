It’s a love story, baby just … keep it private. Joe Alwyn spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift for the first time in a new interview.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private,” the 27-year-old actor said in the October issue of British Vogue, per E! News. “And that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Alwyn’s romance with the 28-year-old pop star, who has had multiple high-profile relationships in the past, first made headlines in May 2017. A source previously told Us Weekly that Alwyn “really showed Swift a different lifestyle and the value of privacy.”

“They vowed to keep their relationship to themselves and they’ve done everything they can to keep it that way,” the source added in July, noting that the Grammy winner is “the happiest she’s ever been.”

Alwyn and Swift have kept their relationship so private that they haven’t even shared a photo of one another on social media. After the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk star made his Instagram private in August, however, fans noticed he gave them one subtle look into the pair’s life together when they both shared photos in front of the same cactus in May.

More recently, the twosome stepped out for a rare date night in London. The “Delicate” singer and the British actor held hands as they walked to dinner at Hawksmoor, a steak restaurant in the Covent Garden district of the U.K. capital. Swift also seemingly gave her beau a shout-out at her concert.

“[I] think there was a bit of a bait-and-switch that happened with this album when we put out ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and we’re like, ‘Guys, this album is gonna be one thing.’ And then the album came out,” Swift, 28, told fans at her Taylor Swift NOW concert in Chicago on August 29. “It’s legitimately an album about finding love throughout all the noise.”

