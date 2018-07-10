Everything has changed. Taylor Swift has a newfound appreciation for keeping her relationship private, thanks to her significant other, Joe Alwyn.

“Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands tomorrow. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 28, has certainly had her fair share of public relationships. After dating Calvin Harris for a year, she found herself engaged in a bitter breakup with the DJ in June 2016. Two weeks later, she moved on to Tom Hiddleston and the pair enjoyed a summer fling that lasted three months before they split up in September 2016. She was also involved in brief, yet highly publicized romances with Harry Styles and John Mayer. Those dalliances reportedly played a part in her music, which caused the pop star to be criticized for exploiting her personal life as inspiration for her songs — a theme she touches on in her latest album, Reputation.

But the “Bad Blood” songstress has learned from the past — and has taken it a step further by committing to keeping things low-key. Swift and the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk star, 27, have, according to the source, “vowed to keep their relationship to themselves. They’ve done everything they can to keep it that way.”

That idea was evident on July 4, when she skipped her usual Independence Day party and the pair quietly retreated to Turks and Caicos for a romantic vacation where they went for walks on the beach and snorkeled in the ocean. “They seemed genuinely happy,” an onlooker told Us. “They were always smiling and close to each other, but kept to themselves.”

Swift will be in good company for the remaining dates of her Reputation tour, as Alwyn will be joining her as she travels cross-country. “He’s very supportive of her career,” the source tells Us, “and wants to be there every step of the way.”

“Taylor is so much happier without her personal life in the open,” added the source. “She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

