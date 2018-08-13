Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift may not be sharing couple selfies any time soon, but the actor’s newly public Instagram did give fans one subtle look inside their very private relationship.

The 27-year-old made headlines on Monday, August 13, after he changed the settings on his social media account from private to public. Fans were quick to point out that both Alwyn and Swift, 28, shared a photo in front of the same cactus in May.

“Fact: I’ve never been more excited about a tour than I am about this one,” the Grammy winner wrote alongside a solo shot of herself on May 7, one day before her Reputation tour kicked off. “And it starts TOMORROW. Also, not even remotely tour related, but today I met a cactus. 🌵.”

🌵 A post shared by Joe Alwyn (@joe.alwyn) on May 8, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

Alwyn, for his part, shared a photo of himself with the same backdrop on May 8, simply captioning the post with the cactus emoji.

More recently, Alwyn shared a photo with his costars, including Emma Stone and Nicholas Hoult, from the upcoming film, The Favourite.

“The Favourites 👑 @thefavouritemovie @foxsearchlight,” he captioned the cast shot on Sunday, August 12.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in May 2017 that Swift and Alwyn are dating. A source told Us back in March that the pop star thinks Alwyn is “the one for her.”

“She wants to get engaged to him,” the source explained at the time. “She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

Another insider told Us last month that Swift is “the happiest she’s ever been,” adding that her beau has “showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy.”

Swift’s Instagram, meanwhile, which she wiped clean in August 2017 ahead of the release of her single “Look What You Made Me Do,” has always been public, but also has no photos of her significant other.

