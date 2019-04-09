Using her platform for good. Taylor Swift donated $113,000 to an LGBTQ organization called the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) on Monday, April 8, and did it in classic Swift style — with a handwritten note.

The foundation’s executive director, Chris Sanders, took to Facebook to share news of the 29-year-old “Delicate” songstress’ generous contribution alongside a message of thanks.

“Dear Chris, I’m writing you to say that I’m so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the ‘slate of hate’ in our state legislature,” Swift began her letter pictured in the post. “Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and these leaders are doing.”

Taylor Swift has been a long-time ally to the LGBTQ community. She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to… Posted by Chris Sanders on Monday, April 8, 2019

The Cats star concluded her note, “I’m so grateful that they’re giving all people a place to worship. Sincerely, Taylor Swift.”

Sanders captioned the post: “Taylor Swift has been a long-time ally to the LGBTQ community. She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of fear. Tennessee Equality Project is honored and grateful to reveal Taylor Swift has made a donation of $113,000 to support our efforts at this critical moment.”

TEP “advocates for the equal rights of LGBTQ people in Tennessee” through legislative advocacy, according to the organization’s website.

“That means we lobby the Tennessee General Assembly and local governments around the state,” the mission statement reads. “When there is an important federal issue, like anti-LGBTQ adoption issue language in legislation, we help you make your voice heard with your federal officials.”

The foundation also offers educational and organizing programs, including workshops called Advocacy 101, which allow the community to “engage their elected officials.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has made a charitable contribution to a cause near and dear to her heart. In September 2018, the country star donated $10,000 to a little boy with autism in order for him to get a therapy dog. Other acts of kindness she’s been a part of include donating money to a Houston food bank after Hurricane Harvey and giving $5,000 to a fan to cover funeral costs for an 18-year-old who died in a 2016 car crash.

