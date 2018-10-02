Just when you think Taylor Swift couldn’t get sweeter. The pop star met Jacob Hill, a young boy with autism who she helped with a large donation two years ago, enabling him to get a much-needed service dog.

Autism Speaks posted a series of photos to Facebook documenting the get-together that happened prior to her Saturday, September 29, concert in Houston. Alongside the photos, 8-year-old Jacob’s mother, Allison Hill, penned a heartfelt message to Swift.

“Taylor Swift donated $10,000 towards my son’s service dog. She gave us front row seats and backstage passes to her concert this past weekend,” Hill wrote alongside the pics of her son and his therapy dog, Reid, meeting the songstress. “Taylor Swift was so kind. She said Reid was a big puffball and so cute. She was especially awesome with Jacob.”

The thankful mom continued: “She didn’t see my son’s disability she just saw him. She got down on her knees and looked him right in the eyes and said hello and that she was thankful HE came to her show even though she knew it was loud and there was so much going on. He grabbed her face and pulled her hair back and said ‘Hi Taylor!’ which was something we were working on all week, but didn’t know if he would be able to say it.”

Hill noted that Swift “was very gracious and acted like him grabbing her face didn’t even phase her,” adding “after the picture was taken, the flash scared him so he snuggled right up to her and her sweet smile says it all.”

“Taylor is such an amazing person for doing this for us…again!” Hill concluded the post. “Jacob made it through almost the entire concert. Taylor is such an autism advocate, we love her!”

The Grammy winner is known for her kind heart and philanthropic efforts. Earlier this year, Swift put together a private meet-and-greet with a fan battling brain cancer glioblastoma after a request went viral on Twitter, even garnering the attention of Meghan McCain, whose late father, Senator John McCain, battled the same disease.

