Taylor Swift and Meghan McCain just made one fan’s wildest dreams come.

Lexi Caviston, 21, is fighting the brain cancer glioblastoma and has always dreamed of meeting Swift, 28. Lexi’s best friend, Alexandra, kick-started a social media campaign earlier this month to help Lexi meet the “End Game” songstress at her Reputation tour stop on Saturday, July 14, in Philadelphia.

The campaign caught 33-year-old McCain’s attention, as her father, Senator John McCain, is battling the same disease. The political commentator retweeted Alexandra’s initial post and urged Swift to meet Lexi.

“Hey @taylorswift — we have never met, but anyway you can meet Lexi at your concert in Philly?” The View host wrote on July 5. “She is fighting the same #glioblastoma cancer my father has and this would make both of our days! xo — Meghan McCain.”

Meghan revealed on the Monday, July 16, episode of her talk show that Swift organized a private meet-and-greet for Caviston during her show at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. Caviston took to social media to share a photo from her meeting with Swift and videos of herself rocking out during the show.

“I am so happy that we were able to help Lexi forget about her cancer for one day,” the former Fox News contributor gushed. “She spoke to our producer and said it was by far the best day of her life.

Meghan also praised Swift as a “class act” and an “incredible artist” for meeting Lexi. “I and my family are deeply grateful,” she said. “I woke my husband up and started crying and said, ‘She met Taylor! Yes!’”

Caviston was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in December after doctors found a large tumor, the size of three golf balls, on her eye’s optic nerve.

