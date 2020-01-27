A family affair! Celebrities brought parents, children and more as their dates to the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Ariana Grande showed up to the Sunday, January 26, awards show with her mom, Joan Grande, and dad, Edward Butera, by her side. Her parents were all smiles posing for pictures with their daughter.

After a falling out with her dad, the “7 Rings” singer, 26, celebrated her “first Thanksgiving with both” Joan and Butera in November. She opened up about their estrangement in 2014, telling Seventeen at the time: “It’s private, but it happened last year. It took me so long to be OK with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself.”

Ariana rocked a gray tulle gown to the Grammys, along with matching silk gloves and a high ponytail. Last year, the Florida native pulled out of her performance and posted pictures in her custom Zac Posen gown from home.

The Victorious alum, who is nominated for five awards at Sunday’s ceremony, tweeted in January 2019 that her “creativity and self expression was stifled” by Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich. “I offered 3 different songs,” the actress wrote at the time. “It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

As for Chris Brown, the “No Guidance” singer, 30, brought the best accessory on Sunday — his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, who he welcomed with his ex Nia Guzman in 2014. Although the Virginia native was rocking red and blue dyed hair and a striped sweater on the red carpet, his little one stole the show in a cream-colored sweater and skirt.

Brown became a dad for the second time in November, welcoming his son, Aeko, with his ex Ammika Harris.

Keep scrolling to see more stars bringing their family members to the Grammy Awards, from Kelly Osbourne to Anderson .Paak.