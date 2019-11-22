



A new bundle of joy! Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris gave birth to the singer’s second child, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that the “No Guidance” crooner, 30, welcomed a baby boy with his model ex, 26, on Wednesday, November 20.

In the wake of the newborn’s arrival, both Harris and Brown took to Instagram to share cryptic posts that seemingly echoed the baby news. For Harris’ part, she wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 21: “I was in love when I first saw you.”

Brown, meanwhile, shared two photos, one of which included the date “11-20-2019” in the caption of a black-and-white portrait of the artist. Thereafter, he shared a captionless selfie on Thursday that read: “Born.”

Us previously reported in June that he was expecting his second child with Harris. “Chris isn’t dating her and they broke up a few months ago,” an insider told Us at the time.

Brown reportedly dated model Indyamarie after calling it quits with Harris.

Before news surfaced that Brown’s ex had a baby on the way, Page Six — who broke the pregnancy news — noted that the “With You” singer hinted at becoming a father again on social media. He commented “BM BAD,” an abbreviation for “baby mama,” on an Instagram post Harris shared of herself playing basketball in May.

Brown also shares daughter Royalty, 5, with Nia Guzman. During an appearance on “On-Air With Ryan Seacrest” in 2015, he opened up about how he has navigated coparenting.

“So I have a co-parenting job that’s pretty amazing but, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!” he joked at the time. “It’s actually great. It’s very humbling. You know, it’s very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over.”

He then credited Royalty for “mellowing” him out.