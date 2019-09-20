Fans Aren’t Loving Chris Brown’s Thirsty Comments on Rihanna’s Instagram





Chris Brown gave an “Ayo” to Rihanna on Instagram, leaving thirsty comments on a sultry photo of the pop star, and his social media lust turned off a lot of other Instagram users.

In the pic, uploaded on Thursday, September 19, Rihanna poses in lingerie to promote her Savage x Fenty collection. “Be the first to have this and more pieces from the @savagexfenty show now on SAVAGEX.com,” she wrote in the caption.

Within a few hours, Brown commented on the photo, praising his ex-girlfriend. “I wanna be the lamp,” he wrote, referring to one of the props in the photo.

On both Twitter and Instagram, fans called out the “No Guidance” singer’s comments. “Chris Brown commenting below Rihanna’s posts is so disturbing,” one person tweeted. “Leave her alone.”

“Can Chris Brown stay away from Rihanna,” another wrote. “The way this man irritates me.”

A third tweeted: “Yo I dead hate Chris brown. Fk wrong with him. I know Rihanna just be rolling her eyes at this bird.”

Brown previously angered fans by leaving comments on Rihanna’s Instagram in August 2017 and November 2018.

It seems the public hasn’t forgiven Brown for physically assaulting Rihanna after a Grammy event in February 2009. In the wake of that altercation, he was found guilty of felony assault and sentenced to five years of probation, six months of community service and one year of domestic violence counseling.

In 2017, Brown opened up about his relationship with the “What Now” singer, saying that it took a turn for the worse when he came clean to her about a woman he slept with before their relationship.

“My trust totally was lost with [Rihanna],” he said in the documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life. “She hated me after that. I tried everything, she didn’t care. She just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides. It is the first time I get to say anything. We would fight each other. She would hit me, I would hit her and it never was OK.”

He also gave his side of the story of the aforementioned February 2009 altercation, saying their fight started after the Ocean’s 8 actress suspected that he knew the same woman would be at the Grammy event.

“I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip,” he said. “When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F—k, why the hell did I hit her?’ From there, she just spit in my face, spit blood in my face and it enraged me even more.”

Rihanna and Brown reunited in 2012 but split again months later. These days, she’s dating businessman Hassan Jameel, and the “Blow My Mind” performer is expecting a baby with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

