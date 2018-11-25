Oh no, he didn’t! Chris Brown left a comment on a steamy photo that his ex-girlfriend Rihanna posted on her Instagram account on Saturday, November 24, and fans weren’t happy about it.

The “Diamonds” singer, 30, shared a topless photo that showed her reclining on a bed wearing red Savage x Fenty underwear, with the word “Naughty” written on the waistband, along with black suspenders, stilettos and long black gloves.

The “Tempo” singer, 29, commented on the posted with a flushed face emoji. Rihanna has yet to respond.

The couple dated from 2008 to 2009, when he was arrested for physically assaulting Rihanna, leaving her with bruises on her face after she claimed he hit, bit and tried to choke her. He was found guilty of felony assault and sentenced to five years of probation, six months of community service and one year of domestic violence counseling.

While the pair have interacted since then, even collaborating on two songs in 2012 and briefly reconciling in 2013, a lot of fans were not happy to see the exes engaging on social media.

“@chrisbrownofficial everyone saying get her back must have forgot the picture of her after he beat the s–t out of her. She deserves better !” one person commented on Rihanna’s post.

“Dude you f—ked up real bad with her,” wrote another while one fan simply stated, “STAY AWAY FROM HER.”

But Brown also had his defenders, with one writing, “It’s terrible you all treat @chrisbrownofficial this way! I wish y’all just let him be! It’s a freakin emoji and yall come bashing and slandering a man! He made one mistake in life and the whole world comes shooting at him, it’s a comment under an attractive woman’s photo! I’m sure 99.9% of you leave thirsty ass comments under photos too!”

A source told Us Weekly earlier this year that Rihanna and her ex remain on good terms despite their tumultuous past. “They are good friends and talk all the time,” the source said in February.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!