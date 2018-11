It’s been more than a whirlwind on-again, off-again romance for Rihanna and Chris Brown. Between their first public breakup in 2009 and arrest for assault to his head-scratching comment on a nearly nude picture of the “Work” songstress in November 2018, Us Weekly is taking a look back at all of their ups and downs over the past decade.

Scroll down to find out more about Brown and Rihanna’s difficulties as well as happy moments together over the years.