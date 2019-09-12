



Victor Cruz isn’t bothered by Karrueche Tran’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown — or his Instagram shade.

“Negativity doesn’t phase me at all,” the former NFL star, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Cantor Fitzgerald Charity Day event in New York City on Wednesday, September 11. “I don’t get it any attention, to be honest.”

He added, “No negativity comes across my palate!”

Cruz’s quotes came after the “Run It!” singer, 30, criticized his fashion sense in a series of Instagram comments in June. In his comments — which were made on a photo of Cruz and the Claws star, 31 — the Grammy winner told his ex to “upgrade” her “man.”

“Nothing bad or major. UPGRADE HIM SIS. I’ll take him around to style him. NOT HATE. He just need some game spirit,” Brown wrote in a since-deleted comment on Cruz’s Instagram. “Peace love and joy. JUST PLEASE UPGRADE YA MAN BOO.”

He continued, “No shade boo,, BUT PLEAS STLYE HIM . He look like he shopping of the manikin [sic] and trying to bargain wit the sales manager. Retired wrestler pants. I’M F–KING AROUND… good bless.”

After the shade, the “Deuces” artist took to his Instagram Story to claim that the comments weren’t made by him but someone else using his name on Instagram.

“People going out they way. Leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama! Whoever’s been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf,” he wrote.

Brown and Tran dated on and off from 2010 to 2015. The couple split in March 2015 after news broke that the “Kiss Kiss” singer had a daughter, Royalty, 5, with his ex Nia Guzman. The musician is currently expecting his second child with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

“Listen. One can only take so much. The best of luck to Chris and his family. No baby drama for me,” the TNT star tweeted in March 2015.

Us confirmed Tran and Cruz’s relationship in December 2017. The former New York Giants player told Us on Wednesday that the couple, who will celebrate their two-year anniversary in November, are planning to move in together “soon.” They currently have a “bicoastal” relationship, with Tran in Los Angeles and Cruz in New Jersey.

“It’s tough. I have an entire life here and she has an entire life there, so it’s just a matter of how do we do the two things and make it work,” he said.

As for whether he sees a proposal in the future, Cruz remained mum.

“We’ll see, we’ll see, that’s all I’m going to give you today!” he said. “But she’s just everything I look for in a woman. She’s compassionate, and she’s empathetic. She understands me. She understands what I like and don’t like and vice versa.”

He continued, “We understand each other very well, and it’s just a matter of, you know, continuing that path of getting to know each other and continuing to build on what we’ve already set and taking it from there.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!