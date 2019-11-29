



Feeling thankful, next! Ariana Grande reunited with her father, Edward Butera, for her first Thanksgiving with both of her parents in nearly two decades.

“First Thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!” the 26-year-old pop star wrote alongside a selfie with Butera and her mom, Joan. The “God Is a Woman” songstress seemingly had fun with her father, sharing videos of her family dancing via her Instagram Story on Thursday evening.

Back in 2014, the Nickelodeon alum revealed she had a falling out with Butera during an interview with Seventeen magazine.

“Falling out of touch with my dad. It’s private, but it happened last year,” she told the magazine. “It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself.”

Grande concluded at the time: “I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them.”

While the Grammy winner doesn’t share photos of her father on social media often, she posted a picture FaceTiming with Butera on Christmas last year. She also referenced both her parents in her hit single, “Thank U, Next,” which she dropped in November 2018.

“One day I’ll walk down the aisle / holding hands with my mama / I’ll be thanking my dad/ ’cause she grew from the drama,” Grande sings in the track.

A day before Thanksgiving, Butera hinted that he attended Grande’s concert in Miami by sharing a picture in front of her “Sweetener” tour sign via Instagram.

“No words can explain the joy,” he wrote alongside another snap of the father-daughter duo on Friday, November 29.