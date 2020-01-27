The Grammys style didn’t stop on the red carpet! Once the awards were handed out and the performances were complete, the hottest artists hit up the afterparties to continue celebrating the year of music — and they looked really good while doing it.

On Sunday, January 26, the best in music flocked to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. One of the more playful awards show, the fashion proved to be all kinds of fun. A-listers continued to bring this same type of aesthetic to the afterparties, wearing numbers that they could dance the night away in.

The biggest shindig of the evening was the Universal afterparty. Attendees included Maggie Rogers, Hailee Steinfeld and the Album of the Year winner, Billie Eilish. Since Steinfeld missed the awards show itself she really brought her killer sense of style to the afterparty, wearing an incredibly chic pantsuit complete with cropped flared trousers, a ruffled top and a sharp jacket. She tied together the sophisticated ensemble with a pair of to-die-for pointy toe pumps.

Rogers swapped out her starry ethereal short-sleeve vintage Chanel tulle dress with a much sexier frock that was totally chic with a slit up one leg. She topped it off with a tuxedo jacket slung over her shoulders and a beautiful Chanel handbag.

As for Eilish, she maintained her funky authentic vibe in a blue and red Gucci sweatsuit stamped with the Gucci logo all over it and a tan button-up with a similar print underneath, plus chunky brown kicks to match her top.

