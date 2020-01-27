The 62nd annual Grammy Awards were one stylish affair! From Ariana Grande’s tulle Giambattista Valli ball gown to Bebe Rexha’s Christian Cowan suit, we saw lots of incredible fashion. But there were five ladies in particular who stood out amongst the rest and earned a spot on our Best Dressed list — Lizzo, Jameela Jamil, Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen and, number one, Dua Lipa.

On Sunday, January 26, stars brought their style A-game as they hit the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Grammys always prove to be one of the most expressive red carpets of the season and Sunday night’s was no different.

5) Taking a different approach than usual, Lizzo channeled Diana Ross in a white Versace gown with Swarovski crystal embellishments. She accessorized the look with Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry and white Rene Caovilla strappy heels.

4) Jamil stunned in a strapless electric blue Georges Chakra Couture with sheer tulle detailing on the skirt that added a bit of edge to the otherwise classically beautiful number.

3) According to Stefani, her beau Blake Shelton helped inspire the shell-embellished Dolce & Gabbana minidress, which she paired with over-the-knee leather boots.

2) Going bold with color and silhouette, Teigen dazzled in an orange Yanina Couture ball gown with oversized statuesque shoulders and a hip-high slit up one leg.

1) Dua Lipa took the number one spot, appearing sleek and chic in a silky white spaghetti strap number from Alexander Wang with the tiniest bit of midriff showing.

To get a better idea of each of these stars’ overall aesthetic and a closer look at the standout glamorous details, check out the video above. For even more fashion moments from the Grammys, take a look at our gallery of all the stars who walked the 2020 red carpet.