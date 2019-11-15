Making history! Some of the most influential young women in Hollywood hit the red carpet on Thursday, November 14, for Time Magazine’s first (and soon to be annual) 100 Next Gala. Unsurprisingly, these leaders brought their fashion A-game in gowns, pantsuits, minidresses — and more!

The gala took place at Pier 17 in NYC, with a guest list full of actors, authors, singers, athletes, social media stars, models and activists. Meant to supplement the brand’s renowned Time 100 list, the new Time 100 Next event is dedicated to those who are shaping their industries.

This year’s honorees included celebrities and role models like Camila Cabello, Aly Raisman, Adut Akech and Lili Reinhart. To celebrate the progress they’ve made in their unique industries, they came together for a night of performances, moving speeches and — you guessed it — fashion!

A few of our favorite looks of the evening included Reinhart’s princess-like tulle gown from Rodarte. The dress was covered in black bows and featured a giant velvet one in the center. Raisman donned a slinky black dress with a leg slit and a fierce serpent design on the neckline. And Akech wore a white satin superhero-inspired outfit to prove that she really is changing the world.

But one of our favorite looks of the evening was worn by Cabello. The 22-year-old debuted a fun pink and black ensemble consisting of a blazer with a plunging neckline with puffed out sleeves. She accessorized the memorable outfit with thigh-high black boots, fishnets and a black choker.

