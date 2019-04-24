Time magazine honored its 2019 class of most influential people on Tuesday, April 23, with the star-studded Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in NYC, and honorees like Taylor Swift, Emilia Clarke and Brie Larson arrived in their black tie best for the occasion.

There were plenty of celebs in gorgeous gowns and darling dresses on the red carpet, but Swift immediately turned heads in her pastel pleated J. Mendel design. The “Delicate” singer has promised fans she’s making a big announcement on Friday, April 26, and she’s been teasing the news with a series of dreamy Instagram posts in a millennial-friendly color palette of pinks, yellows and peaches.

Her Grecian-inspired gown — complete with floral embroidered and voluminous sleeves — fit right in with the ethereal aesthetic, and she finished off the look with a sparkly floral headband that seems like yet another nod to the soon-to-released merch she’s been wearing all week.

But the blonde beauty wasn’t the only one slaying the style game. Fresh off the Avengers: Endgame premiere in L.A., Larson stunned in a structured green Prada gown. Clarke, meanwhile, traded her platinum Game of Thrones braids for a sleek brunette bob that was the perfect complement to her bustier-inspired scarlet Dolce and Gabbana number and matching lip.

Feathers also proved to be one the biggest (and most fun!) fashion trends of the night. Martha Hunt wowed in a feathery Jason Wu frock, while the avian embellishment added a bit of flair to Sandra Oh’s otherwise classic Oscar de la Renta LBD. All the while, Julianne Moore walked the carpet with Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller (i.e. the woman who designed Meghan Markle’s iconic wedding dress) and won best-dressed honors with her super chic feather-adorned sweater and black trousers by the designer.

From Naomi Campbell’s metallic Valentino couture gown to Glenn Close’s sparkly jacket, keep scrolling to see the best looks from the Time 100 Gala red carpet!