Happy Birthday, Lizzo! Celebrate With Her 9 Sexiest, Skin-Baring Moments

Happy Birthday, Lizzo! The chart-topping artist turns 32 today, April 27. And to celebrate we rounded up some of her sexiest looks of all time — on and off the red carpet.

The songstress took the world by storm when her bops “Juice” and “Truth Hurts” topped the charts in 2018. In 2019, her label debut album, Cuz I Love You, took home a Grammy Award for Urban Contemporary Album. But along with her incredible musical talent, the hit-maker also knows how to make headlines for her nearly naked ensembles.

In December 2019, she stole the show at an L.A. Lakers game when she twerked courtside, revealing a tiny black thong for all to see. Though many criticized this choice, calling it an inappropriate stunt, she defended her actions. “Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she said in an Instagram Live video on December 9, 2019. “This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s lookin’ at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me.”

No kidding! This didn’t stop the flutist from continuing to show some skin. On December 21, 2019, she performed on Saturday Night Live in a shiny black tuxedo with the backside entirely sheer and in February 2020, she covered Rolling Stone in a sheer floral bodysuit.

Because she truly doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her. She’s staying authentic to her sense of self. As she said in her Rolling Stone cover story: “We eventually get used to everything. So people just gon’ have to get used to my ass.”

Keep scrolling to see the birthday girl’s best skin-baring moments.

