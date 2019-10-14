



Tracee Ellis Ross is here with the confidence boost we could all use — plus a little selfie trick we definitely need.

During the PaleyFest NY Black-ish panel at the Paley Center in NYC on Sunday, October 13, the star of the series spoke about confidence and the art of mastering a selfie.

The 46-year-old appeared on the October cover of Glamour U.K., in which she not only did her own makeup for the shoot but also took the actual picture herself. So how did she do it?

“I had a little remote,” she said. “It’s my trick! People are like ‘that’s not a selfie’ and I’m like but it is!’”

For an A-list star it’s no surprise that she’s self-assured in front of a camera, even her own. However, it is a bit out of the ordinary — and truly relatable — she wouldn’t want to ensure she looked her best with the help of a professional glam squad to make sure she looks flawless.

She explained that she has come to embrace the way she looks without all the extra help.

“I would call it confidence,” she said. “I think what it is is that I am comfortable with myself. And the truth is that I prefer my face the way it actually looks, then some weird sort of brushed version of it.”

With that being said, she acknowledges how incredible makeup is, especially to have fun with. “I mean, don’t get me wrong, I love makeup and I love playing things and all of that,” she explained. “But I’m really conscious of not getting trapped in not liking what I actually got, you know?”

Though there are some things she says she doesn’t love in her face, she works hard to make sure that she doesn’t spend so much attention obsessing about them.

“There are so many other things to focus my time and attention on,” she said. “And I think we all do the best with what we’ve been given.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

