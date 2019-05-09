We can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross for a fierce fashion and beauty moment, and the Black-ish actress was in her element this week at the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed Met Gala. Working with makeup artist Matin, Ross rocked a trio of radically different but equally killer lip looks and now we have the scoop on what the pro used to create the glam.

Clean makeup — lipstick, especially — is often assumed to lack color payoff or staying power, but Ross has been sporting custom shades of the Kosas Weightless Lip Color (which is free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, propylene glycol, phenoxyethanol and synthetic fragrance) all week — and the results seem to prove otherwise.

Inspired by the actress’ bold beauty philosophy, Kosas founder Sheena Yaitanes dreamed up seven bespoke hues ranging from sandy neutrals to bright berries, and Ross treated Us to three of them in about 48 hours time.

Starting things off on a nude note, the actress was out and about in NYC on Saturday, May 4, in a grannysmith apple green Cinq à Sept sequined jumpsuit and a halo of voluminous ringlets. To complement the disco-worthy look, Matin evened out her complexion with the Kosas Tinted Oil foundation and used the cool-tone neutral Honor lippie to allow that vibrant purple crease to take center stage.

On fashion’s biggest night (i.e. Met Gala Monday), Ross debuted two more shades. For the main event, Matin went for a classically glam look in keeping with the museum vibe of the star’s slinky Moschino LBD and picture frame (as she told Us on the red carpet, the meta ensemble allowed her to be both the “art” and the “accessory”).

He once again used the Tinted Oil as a base and layered the Helios cream blush and highlighter duo on top for warmth and glow. On the lip, he opted for the Old Hollywood-inspired rich red Catalyst shade.

But by the time Ross hit up the afterparty at the Boom Boom Room, she had slipped into a sparkly millennial pink Sally LaPointe pajama set and she had a new lip color to match. Embracing spring’s monochrome makeup trend, Matin switched up Ross’ pout — this time choosing the hot pink Wild hue.

For Us mere mortals who don’t have access to Ross’ bespoke stash, the Rosewater (a cool-tone sheer pink), Electra (a bright red) and Violet Fury (a fuchsia) shades in the existing Kosas collection will get the job done.

