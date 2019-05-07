There is a reason the Met Gala is known as fashion’s biggest night. A-listers arrived at the 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed Costume Institute fete at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, in some of the most outrageous and over-the-top outfits the annual fundraiser has ever seen, and Us Weekly had a chance to catch up with some of the most stylish stars on the red carpet (this year colored a thematic shade of pink!) before they headed inside. Watch the video above to hear what they had to say!

After Lady Gaga got the evening started with not one but four Brandon Maxwell outfit changes that she turned into a dramatic 15-minute show right in the middle of the red carpet, Billy Porter followed soon after in a Egyptian-inspired gold jumpsuit and headdress by The Blonds. The best part? He was carried in on a throne by six shirtless men. Mic drop.

The actor told Us that he considers camp “an art form” and it was the “dream theme” for someone like him who grew up as “a little queen who was always extra and made fun of and beat up for it.”

Other standout red carpet moments? Music legend Celine Dion stunned in a 1920s-era Oscar de la Renta fringed frock and feathered headpiece that she accessorized with vintage Fred Leighton diamonds; Kim Kardashian, who coaxed iconic designer Thierry Mugler out of retirement to create a super sexy wet-look minidress that took eight (!) months to make; and a picture frame-adorned Tracee Ellis Ross, who shared that she was the “art” and “accessory” in her meta Moschino gown.

