Stars were shining bright like a diamond — literally — at the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on Monday, May 6. Fully embracing the extravagance of this year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed fete, celebs accessorized their gargantuan gowns, daring dresses and spectacular suits with jaw-dropping jewelry in the form of statement necklaces, blingy bracelets, radiant rings and enormous earrings.

Kicking off the red carpet in the campiest way, Met Gala co-host Lady Gaga treated Us to not one but four Brandon Maxwell outfits. But one thing that stayed the same throughout every look: her blinding bling. In addition to her Tiffany Blue Book Collection butterfly choker necklace, she also sported $350,000 platinum diamond earrings and handfuls of purple sapphire, pink sapphire, pink spinel, rubellite and diamond rings (one of which was valued at over $1 million!).

Following Mother Monster’s show-stopping red — ahem, pink — carpet lead, Billy Porter arrived being carried by six shirtless men in his Egyptian-inspired jumpsuit and winged cape by The Blonds, which came complete with a crown-like 24-karat gold headpiece. Oh, and he mixed in some additional fine jewelry by Andreoli and Oscar Heyman for good measure.

Lily Collins, meanwhile, shut it down in her ruffled Giambattista Valli frock and voluminous, floral-adorned bouffant, but her jewelry choices were equally noteworthy. The brunette beauty debuted the Cartier Magnitude High Jewelry Collection, which included a diamond and emerald necklace, matching earrings and ring.

And there is so much more where that came from. From Ruth Negga‘s Irene Neuwirth headband to Jennifer Lopez‘s purple sapphire Harry Winston necklace, keep scrolling to see all the best bling on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet!