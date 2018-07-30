Proving that she learned it all from her mama, Tracee Ellis Ross enjoyed some “family time” on Sunday, July 29, by posing for selfie with her mom Diana Ross. Looking more like sisters than mother and daughter, the ladies cozied up for a close-up and showed off two fool-proof ways to rock statement makeup. Keeping the rest of their looks ultra-minimal, Tracee paired a bare face and bold red lip, while Diana opted for a graphic eye and little else.

While we are used to seeing no-makeup makeup looks parade up and down the runway or super bold beauty moments on the red carpet, the ever-trendsetting duo offered a hybrid take on the two extremes — albeit with their own unique emphasis. Showing off her otherworldly glow, the Black-ish star seemingly kept her complexion bare (as she often does). With her hair pulled back off her face and her fab brows and sprinkling of freckles prominently on display, the 45-year-old allowed her bright, crimson-painted pout to take center stage.

Perfect for hot and humid summer days when powders and foundations are likely destined to settle into a cakey mess, the understatedly glam look is genius. Tracee paired it with a frilly plaid blouse and cool hoops for an afternoon outdoors, but we think the lip would look equally lovely with a flowing maxidress for a night out.

Not to be outdone, her mom opted to play up her peepers. The 74-year-old music icon also kept her complexion super simple, but instead of adding a pop of color on her pout, she called attention to her eyes with a thick black line along both the top and bottom lid. Providing a slightly more rock ’n’ roll vibe, the sexy rim stood out against her super clean face, bare lip and head of luscious curls.

So whether you are pressed for time and looking for a five minute beauty fix or just want to beat the heat with a pared down routine, Tracee and Diana are all kinds of warm weather makeup #goals.

